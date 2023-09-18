Several Rain Chances This Week
The Weather First Team is tracking numerous chances for rain this week, the first few not amounting to much in the rain gauges. Having said that, look for a few showers & rumbles of thunder to pop-up later Monday evening, lasting into early Tuesday morning. We will repeat this process Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. These two rain chances will be light, with around 0.10-0.25″ in the rain gauge for each opportunity. It is the end of the week & the weekend rain that could bring a light soak to the area. Exactly how much we could see remains in question with this being 5-7 days out. It does though, look like Fall will start out soggy for the Weather First Area.