Seasonal spring-like weather expected into next week

The warm temperatures of the 60s and 70s from earlier this week are a thing of the past as cooler and more typical spring-like weather is expected over the next several days.

High temperatures will be near or in the 50s on Friday with cooler readings in the 40s on Saturday.

A sharp cold front will slide through the area Saturday night leading to a big cooldown on Sunday which will carry over into Monday. High temperatures will be in the 30s on St. Patrick’s Day Sunday, and with a brisk northwest wind, wind chills will likely be in the teens and 20s throughout the day.

Tuesday marks the first official day of spring! High temperatures will moderate back into the upper 50s with some 50s returning on Wednesday and Thursday before falling back into the 40s through the rest of the week.

The week looks to be fairly quiet with little to no chance for precipitation.