Seasonably cold through the weekend

A generally quiet weather pattern will continue for us, even with a couple, weak waves of low pressure spinning through the upper Midwest between Friday and this weekend. Temperatures will remain typically cold for the beginning of December with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s. The more notable change through this weekend will be an increase in cloud cover compared to our sunny Thursday and the chance for a little snow Saturday night.

Regarding that snowfall, it won’t be much. There may be some minor accumulations of snow up to a half inch or maybe even an inch in far southeast Minnesota and the northeast corner of Iowa. Otherwise, there are still no significant storm systems on the horizon anytime soon.

There is a little variety in the extended forecast. Daytime highs look to return to the mid-40s late next week, bringing a mild flavor to some of the shortest days of the year.