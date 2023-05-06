Scattered Storms Throughout the Weekend

Scattered storms are expected through the rest of Saturday. A few could get strong due to hail threats, but we they are not expected to become severe. A more favorable environment will be to our south.

Sunday is dry for most of the day, then more storms develop early in the evening and continue through sunset. Once again, some of these storms could end up becoming strong while severe storms are most likely to stay south. Hail would be the primary threat with damaging winds being a secondary threat should they get strong enough. They weaken overnight, and most of the storms are out of the area by early Monday morning. By the time our rain chances are over, anything still around is showers.

After this weekend, we have a mostly dry week ahead with a nice, mild stretch ahead. Highs are expected to be in the 70s for highs all week, with slightly warmer temperatures each day leading up to next weekend.