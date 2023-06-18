Scattered Storms, Then Sunshine

For the rest of Father’s Day, communities out by I-35 are a little less likely to see storms than communities by Highway-52. A few of these storms could have some downpours (especially out east) but nothing we will be getting will bust the drought we have been in recently. In addition, we won’t have any other opportunities for rain after this until next weekend.

Storms are out by midnight heading into Monday, and we clear up quickly. The whole work week features mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper-80s and low-90s. If you are heading to Rochesterfest or participating in other outdoor activities, sunscreen will be required.

If you have any flowers or crops that are need of water, put them out (if you haven’t already). Severe weather is not expected.