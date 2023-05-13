Scattered Storms, Strongest To The South

We will continue to track a slow-moving storm system, which will bring numerous rounds of showers & storms to the Weather First Area, throughout our Saturday. A few storms by the evening could be strong, possibly severe, however the greatest threat for severe storms will be just to our S/SW, along a slow-moving warm front. The strongest storms are expected to rumble through by 9 PM, bringing the chance for heavy rain, along with strong wind, hail, & an isolated tornado (again greatest threat S/SW).

We will keep the showers in place for Mother’s Day morning, with the rain slowly wrapping up for mom later Sunday afternoon & evening. The cold front keeping the rain in place will dial back our temperatures to the lower 60s for highs, possibly even as cool as the upper 50s for a few communities.

Not to worry though, aside from a few scattered showers & storms Thursday, the rest of next week is drying & warming back up into the lower & middle 70s. Thursday & Friday may only see the 60s, thanks to the rain chance Thursday.