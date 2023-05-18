Scattered Storms Return This Afternoon

Severe weather isn’t expected, however we will be dealing with our next round of scattered showers & thunderstorms later this afternoon & evening. Before they arrive, it’s a quiet start to our Thursday, with temperatures ahead of the warm front bringing us the rain, well into the middle 70s this afternoon.

Timing out the rain, look for our window to be from 2-9 PM, as the cold front moves through the region. While widespread severe storms aren’t expected, a stronger storm or two will be possible, with a little hail, a brief stronger wind gust, plenty of lightning, & heavy rain at times. Upwards of a quarter of an inch is expected, with some areas nearing the half of an inch mark.

Behind this front, we are cooling to the lower 60s with the NW breeze on Friday, only to rebound back into the lower & middle 70s this weekend. Warmer air returns by the middle of next week, with highs nearing the 80° mark. This will also be the time our next rain chance slides back into the area.