Scaled Back A Bit, But Still Looking Soggy
We have pushed back the on-set of our soggy stretch by a day or so, now into Friday afternoon. A shower or two will remain possible for Thursday, Friday though looks to be the better day to kick-off our soggy stretch. Look for rain & a few rumbles of thunder Friday afternoon, with the on & off rain showers lasting through the weekend & into early next week. A stray snowflake or two will remain possible Sunday & Monday morning, as temps cool to near the freezing point each morning. As far as rainfall, we are looking at a half of an inch to nearly an inch of rain Friday – Monday.