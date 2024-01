A system passing through on Saturday night will lead to the chance for light snow.

A low pressure tracking from the northern plains through Minnesota will drag a cold front through leading to the chance for light snow sometime between 6:00 p.m. Saturday and 3:00 a.m. on Sunday.

While this isn’t going to be a major system, there is still the chance for some possible minor accumulations of a coating to 0.5″ which may lead to some slick areas on roads.