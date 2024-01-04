Saturday night snow chance

It’s been a relatively quiet winter so far with a lack of cold and snow, but that will be changing in the days ahead as a more active weather pattern sets up.

A cold front will slide through the area on Saturday night leading to the chance for light snow. The timing looks to be in the 6:00 pm to 3:00 am timeframe, but that could potentially change.

This is not going to be a major storm, but it could put down some minor accumulations of a coating to around 0.5″ of snow.

Behind the front, cold air settles in for the second half of the weekend with highs in the upper 20s on Sunday.