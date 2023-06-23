Rochesterfest Forecast Friday & Saturday
The Weather First Team is tracking another warm & sunny day out at Rochesterfest Friday, with highs well into the upper 80s & lower 90s. An isolated storm or two may pop-up later in the day. Scattered storms are in the forecast Saturday, with the stronger storms expected later in the evening. However, we are watching the early afternoon, as a few storms may fire up ahead of the cold front, right around the time of the Rochesterfest Grand Parade (2 pm start).