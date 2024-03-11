Remaining warm through Wednesday, rain returns Thursday

Temperatures got a big boost Monday afternoon with highs back in the 70s. Mild days will linger through Wednesday before cooler days return with a storm system Thursday and Canadian air moving in to end the week.

There will be some passing clouds the next couple days, just a bit more than Monday. There will be enough extra cloud cover to bring Tuesday’s highs down a few notches compared to Monday afternoon. Same goes for Wednesday as clouds increase ahead of the storm system bringing rain Thursday.

At least from today’s perspective, our rain chance is looking better and better for Thursday and Thursday night. It will be turning cool enough Thursday night for some snow to join the mix, and some lucky folks may pick up a minor accumulation of snow on raised and grassy surfaces. At this point, it’s not looking like a system that will offer up enough snow to have much of an impact on travelers.

Beyond Thursday’s precipitation chance, the weekend is going to be more seasonable for March and cooler air will be sticking around a bit longer than we’ve grown used to.