Remaining cold with a chance of snow this weekend

Colder, Canadian air will remain in place through this weekend into the beginning of next week. It isn’t brutally cold by any stretch of the imagination, but temperatures will remain, for the most part, below freezing and bit below normal. Along with the colder air, a storm system will pass south of us but still have an effect on our weather in northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

Skies will become overcast overnight tonight and remain so through Sunday before we see more sunshine Monday. Flurries and light snow will become possible across our area from late Saturday through Sunday. Snowfall totals won’t be much, around a coating up to an inch, although falling snow and wind will have an impact on travelers Sunday. Not a major effect on us, but with a stronger wind combined with occasional snow Sunday, lower visibility and some slick spots are definitely possible this weekend, especially Saturday night through Sunday.

Next week will start off cold again with highs in the mid to upper-20s. There will be more sunshine along with a gusty wind on Monday and Tuesday’s temperatures will barely escape the 20s. Slowly but surely, temperatures will begin to moderate next week and highs will return to the upper 30s and lower 40s by the end of the week. December will get started on a milder note.