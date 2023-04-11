Records then temps reduced

We’re cruising towards record high territory on Wednesday. The record is 81° set back in 1931. The forecast is currently 82°.

A gusty wind will help propel the temperatures up. Gusts reach 35 mph commonly from the southwest. Coupled with a dry atmosphere and dried out vegetation the fire danger is a bit elevated. Hold off on burning activities throughout the rest of the week as we’ll have the higher fire danger.

Rain is in Friday night with a few showers and easy rumblers. Temperatures tumble on Saturday. We’ll wake up near 50 and be in the 30s by sunset. Showers continue on/off and eventually a few snowflakes try to kick in during the colder periods of Saturday night and Sunday night. Don’t worry, accumulations at this time don’t look all too likely.