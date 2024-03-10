Record warmth to start the week

Happy first day of Daylight Saving time! Now that we’ve lost an hour of sleep, we can soak in some sunshine through the next couple days. Temperatures have made their way back to the upper 40s and lower 50s and will continue to warm through Monday.

With temperatures headed up to about 70° Monday afternoon, new records will be set across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Winds will pick up just a little bit Monday but overall we’re looking at very quiet weather through Wednesday. An area of low pressure looks to bring some of us, maybe even all of us some rain on Thursday. There are still questions on the track of that system being so far out, but it looks good at least for northern Iowa and maybe for southern Minnesota.

This week’s temperatures will generally stay above average, even with a cooldown at the end of the week. A more powerful cold front will push through the region Saturday, making for a cooler St. Patrick’s Day weekend.