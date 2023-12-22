Record warmth and rain this weekend

Heads up travelers, there will be areas of dense fog and drizzle Friday evening into Saturday morning. Visibility will be poor in spots tonight through much of the upper Midwest, not just right here at home. Otherwise, there aren’t any major travel troubles in store for us going into this weekend. High temperatures look like they’re going to bust some old records both Saturday and Sunday, and rain will become likely by Sunday afternoon.

Other than cloud cover and unusually mild temperatures, Saturday is looking to be a nice, quiet day. For those who have a bunch of last minute shopping to do, you won’t have to be too layered up as you happily skip through parking lots and crowded aisles.

Rain will spread over the region Sunday and continue through Christmas Day. There will still be some lingering, light rain, possibly mixed with snow, Tuesday and Wednesday. Rainfall totals look to end up in the 1-2″ range by the end of Tuesday, and any snowfall looks to be minimal at this time. If there is any shifting in that storm track, we’ll keep you updated this weekend.