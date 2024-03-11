Record high temperatures likely Monday

The week will get off to a warm start as record high temperatures will be likely for many communities in the ABC 6 Weather First area.

High temperatures are expected to climb to or in the low 70s area wide.

Sunshine will give way to an increase in clouds around lunchtime and throughout the afternoon leading to more filtered sunshine. The clouds could be the caveat in the record potential for some, however temperatures are still expected to be more than 30° above average.