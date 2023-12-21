Record-breaking warmth likely Christmas weekend

The unseasonably mild December will roll on through Christmas into next week with well above average and record-breaking temperatures likely.

A surge of mild air will arrive on Saturday pushing high temperatures into the upper 40s which will likely set a record high.

It’ll be even warmer yet on Christmas Eve day with highs climbing to near 50° which would smash the record high for the day which is in the low 40s.

Expect the mild weather to carry over into Christmas day with highs a touch cooler in the upper 40s which would be a few degrees short of a record.

Record warm low temperatures may also be broken Saturday through Christmas day with temperatures bottoming out in upper 30s to lower 40s which is higher than the average high temperature for this period.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the low 40s for highs Tuesday and Wednesday before cooling back off into the 30s by the second half of the week.