Rainy start to the week with snow showers Tuesday

A storm system will continue to have its grip on the area through Tuesday.

Rain will be likely on and off throughout the day on Monday as a warm front lifts north through the area. A thunderstorm is even possible especially across north Iowa.

High temperatures today will range from the low-to-mid 40s across much of southeast Minnesota to the 50s across north Iowa.

As the storm pulls away from the area, it’ll wrap around some colder air and change any rain to snow on Tuesday morning. A wintry mix of sleet/snow is possible during that transition.

Snow showers will be possible into Tuesday afternoon. Any accumulations will be light and generally under 1″.

Temperatures will fall from the upper 30s and lower 40s on Tuesday morning into the 20s by afternoon with wind chills likely in the teens.

It’ll be chilly through mid-week with highs in the 30s on Wednesday before temperatures moderate into the 40s on Thursday and the 50s on Friday.