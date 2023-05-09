Raindrops & mild temps

We’ll try to dodge a smaller opportunity for rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A smattering of showers and t-storms is possible. Those who see meaningful rain will be hit/miss. A chance to dry out and warm up will take place after.

Temperatures will be in the upper end of the 70s provided sunshine can take over at times each of the next three days. Past that, we’ll start to dial it back a bit as conditions chance.

More widespread opportunities for rain jump back into the picture Friday into Mother’s Day weekend. Mother’s Day itself looks to be one that’s soggier than the others and temperatures that will struggle to get a foothold.