Rain, snow showers continue through midweek

A storm system slowly churning through the area will lead to additional chances for precipitation through Wednesday.

Occasional rain and snow showers will be likely on Tuesday with precipitation mainly changing to all snow Tuesday night and through the day on Wednesday.

The storm system will spin up towards the lower Great Lakes region with the Weather First area on the western extent. Snow showers will continue through the day on Wednesday before wrapping up Wednesday night.

Accumulations of 1-3″ is possible near and east of Highway 56 in southeast Minnesota and Highway 63 in northeast Iowa. Further east toward the Mississippi River and into western Wisconsin, as much as 3-6″ will be possible.

Wednesday will also be a windy day with gusts up to 45 mph possible which may lead to some areas of blowing snow and lower visibility.

High temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 30s to low 40s.

The rest of the week will be dry with high temperatures in the 40s on Thursday and 50s likely Friday into the weekend.