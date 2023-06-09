Rain & Rumbles Return This Weekend
We have lacked the rain recently, allowing for the drought conditions to creep into the Weather First Area, even though we are zeroing in on our halfway mark to our yearly precipitation totals. We are going to finally get beneficial rain back to the Weather First Area over the weekend. Saturday is the more promising day for the rain & rumble chance, as this will be scattered throughout the day. Severe weather is not expected, but pockets of heavier rainfall and a few good rumbles of thunder can be.