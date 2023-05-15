Rain Holds Off For A Bit
Our precipitation totals for the year, so far, are at an impressive 15.78″. Our yearly average precipitation total for the Weather First Area is 34.67″, meaning we are so far sitting at 45.51% of that total. More rain is in the forecast for the week ahead, however the better chances are holding off until Thursday-early Friday morning. Another light soak is possible with this rain chance, following our slight opportunity for a little rain with Tuesday’s pop-up t-shower chance.