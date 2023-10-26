Rain gives way to colder temperatures and snow this the weekend

It’s been an active and soggy stretch of weather lately and some drastic changes are on the way as we’ll get a taste of winter this weekend.

Rain will be on and off throughout the day and night on Thursday. There will also be some areas of patchy fog leading to low visibility at times. Despite the rain and clouds, temperatures will be mild for this time of year with highs in the 60s.

Showers will gradually taper off overnight before ending Friday morning as a cold front will bring a sharp drop in temperatures on Friday. Temperatures will fall from the 50s and 60s Friday morning into the 40s throughout the day after the front passes. A brisk northwest wind will make it feel like the 30s!

Cold air will be locked in place through the weekend. Another weak system will bring us the first snowflakes of the season on Saturday. Impacts are expected to be minor with some accumulations possible on grassy surfaces. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will only manage the 30s with night lows in the 20s.

Temperatures will remain 10-15° below average heading into next week with highs in the 30s and night lows in the 20s.