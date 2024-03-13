Rain for some Thursday followed by chilly weekend ahead

One more mild day is ahead before a storm system brings a chance of rain for some followed by much colder weather for the weekend.

Temperatures will once again get to near records on Wednesday with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s. A few places may even touch 70° again.

A storm system will start to nudge it’s way into the area late Wednesday night leading to the chance of a spotty shower late into early Thursday morning.

There will be a chance of rain for areas mainly near and south of I-90 on Thursday. Dry air from a blustery northeast wind will limit any rain further north. High temperatures are expected to be in the 40s to lower 50s.

Highs will remain in the 40s on Friday and Saturday before a sharp cold front slides through Saturday night bringing down some chilly air from Canada leading to high temperatures in the 30s on St. Patrick’s Day.

The chilly weather will carry over into next week before moderating back into the 50s by midweek.