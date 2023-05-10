Rain dotting the area

Waves of showers and thunderstorms appear likely from now through Mother’s Day. It’s not a constant feature and there will be some dry time in between, but it should be an active stretch.

Wednesday night through the first half of Thursday looks to be the first such wave. A smattering of showers and t-storms will be in the works to greet you on the day. It’s not too likely anything becomes too menacing. Southern Minnesota is the more favorable area to see the morning rain. We’ll dry out and warm up for the second half of the day.

Another opportunity for rain moves through for Friday. Some early isolated activity will be possible but it’s the late afternoon/evening that looks to hold the most promise as we receive the overrun of a warm front to our south. That front should serve as a barrier between us and severe weather. Daily rain chances continue for Saturday and Mother’s Day too.

Temperatures should have enough time to make the mid/upper 70s each of the next three days.