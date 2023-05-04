Rain comes and goes

A stationary front will provide the initial focus for rain Thursday night and into Friday. A stationary front is held up over southern Minnesota. A weak overrun with the winds will limit the scope and duration but periodic waves of showers and storms will push along that front west to east. Look for this activity to build in especially after midnight and come and go throughout Friday.

A few t-storms are possible but the setup isn’t too favorable for any severe storms, Friday or otherwise into the weekend.

Some prolonged breaks are possible on Saturday through the day before another expected surge arrives Saturday night into Sunday.

Early next week holds rain chances too but they’ll greatly hinge on what happens prior. For now, we’ll keep the opportunities in play but void of any details.