Rain chances arrive early next week followed by warming temperatures

The weekend ahead will be quiet with the next storm system looking to cross the region early next week.

There is still some uncertainty with the timing of the system, but it will generally track across the upper Midwest on Monday leading to the chance for rain sometime late afternoon or evening.

Another wave of energy on its backside will swing through sometime on Tuesday leading to an additional chance for rain.

Temperatures to start the week will be near or slightly above average in the upper 50s to lower 60s. It’ll cooldown a touch the rest of the week with highs mainly in the mid-to-upper 50s.

A storm system may bring some rain back to the area towards the end of the week into the weekend, but several uncertainties remain on the evolution of that storm.