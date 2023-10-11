Rain and wind return Thursday

After a picture-perfect Wednesday, we’re in for some changes starting Wednesday night. You’ll really begin to notice the difference over the course of Thursday. Clouds will begin to increase Wednesday night, going from mainly clear early Wednesday night to overcast Thursday morning. Rain will begin to fall in north Iowa between 6am-9am, pushing slowly to the north and reaching Highway 14 in southern Minnesota by 1pm.

Clouds, rain, and wind will be the staple of our weather diet from Thursday through Saturday morning. It’s not likely to rain that entire time, but it will be overcast the entire time and winds will stay persistently strong, about 15-25mph and occasionally gusting higher. By the time we hit Saturday afternoon, rainfall totals in many locations across the ABC 6 News area should exceed 1″. Some locations may see upwards of a couple inches of rain. Grab your raingear and bundle up if you’re headed out to watch football Friday night.

Beyond Saturday, typically cool, fall weather will continue with daily high temperatures close to the seasonal norm, around 50°. There doesn’t look to be a whole lot of variation from that mark over the course of next week.