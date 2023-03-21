Rain and Snow Chances Ahead

We have light rain and some very minor snow impacts ahead in the forecast.

Light rain overnight into Wednesday morning will fall short of 1/4″, and it will not cause any impacts.

Late Wednesday and into early Thursday is when a little more can be expected. We are looking at a rain/snow mix locally and outright snow the farther north you go. Impacts are expected to be at their “greatest” around the border and in northern Iowa. Snowfall accumulations are expected to be fairly light due to how warm surfaces are from the warmer weather.

After the snow and mix leaves early Thursday, we’re mostly dry for awhile.