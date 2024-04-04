Quiet weather returns with warming temperatures into the weekend

The storm that brought rain, snow and wind to the area since Monday, will continue to loosen its grip on the area with quiet weather returning along with warmer temperatures heading into the weekend.

Wraparound moisture from the storm centered over the eastern Great Lakes region will lead to a mainly cloudy day on Thursday. Some breaks are possible for some. High temperatures will generally be in the low-to-mid 40s. It will not be as windy as Wednesday, but gusts up to 25 mph will be likely at times.

Sunshine returns on Friday with highs near 50° and mid 50s with sun on Saturday.

Clouds will build Saturday night ahead of the next storm system leading to rain likely on Sunday with cooler temperatures in the 40s.