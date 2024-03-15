Quiet, blustery weekend; chilly St. Patrick’s Day

Quiet weather is expected over the weekend despite a couple of cold fronts bringing bouts of clouds and cooler temperatures.

The first front will slide through Friday night bringing clouds leading to a partly sunny day on Saturday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler than the 50s from Friday as highs will manage the mid-to-upper 40s. The wind will also be blustery with gusts up to 35 mph at times.

The second front will slip south through the area Saturday night bringing some much colder air with it. High temperatures on St. Patrick’s Day Sunday will be slightly below average in the mid 30s under a partly sunny sky. A blustery northwest wind gusting up to 30 mph at times will lead to wind chills (feels-like) in the teens and 20s throughout the day.

The cold air will carry over into Monday as temperatures drop into the teens to start the morning with highs returning to the 30s by afternoon.