Quiet, above average temperatures this week

Overall, the first week of the new year will be much like how the previous year ended, quiet with above average temperatures.

Unfortunately, pesky clouds will be around for New Year’s Day which will keep temperatures chilly and near average in the mid-to-upper 20s.

Temperatures will hover between the upper 20s and lower 30s through the rest of the week with some bouts of clouds and sun mixed in.

Overall, it’ll be a fairly quiet week of weather.

The weather pattern begins to get more active toward the second half of the weekend into next week with snow chances returning. The overall track of those systems remains uncertain for now.