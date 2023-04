Temperatures are looking up. Temps jump close to 80 on Tuesday and should make widespread 80s on Wednesday.

The records are 82° on Tuesday and 81° on Wednesday. With the going forecast, Wednesday’s record is the most in jeopardy.

Record high lows are also in jeopardy too as the current forecast only drops overnight lows into the upper 50s. Record high lows are 56° on both days.