Precipitation possible Monday followed by late week warm-up

A storm system will cross the region as next week begins leading to the chance of precipitation, however there is still some uncertainty on the track.

The track of the storm is key in determining where precipitation falls and what the temperatures may be which will have implications on the precipitation type on if it’s rain, snow or a mix of both. Details will be ironed out heading through the weekend.

Temperatures will go from the 40s for highs on Monday and Tuesday to the 50s the rest of the week with signals that 60s may return next weekend.