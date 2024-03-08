Precipitation possible for some Friday followed by chilly start to weekend

A complex low pressure system will track near the area on Friday leading to the chance of precipitation for some across the ABC 6 Weather First area.

Temperatures will be near the freezing mark on Friday morning leading to the chance of wintry precipitation (snow, freezing rain, sleet) for areas generally south of I-90. Rain may mix in at times through the morning into the afternoon as temperatures gradually climb.

High pressure situated to the north will limit how far north the precipitation will track due to dry air, therefore areas east of I-35 and south of I-90 will have the highest chance to see precipitation.

Any precipitation will gradually end through the afternoon with clouds clearing this evening setting up a sunny weekend ahead.

High temperatures will be near or in the low 40s on Friday with Saturday being a touch cooler in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Warmer air starts to nudge in on Sunday with highs near 50°.