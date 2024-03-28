Precipitation chances increase this weekend into next week

A few systems will cross the region beginning Friday night and into early next week that will bring the chance of precipitation to the area.

A weak wave will arrive late Friday evening leading to the chance of a light shower. Many places will stay dry as that system passes through.

A warm front will begin to lift north toward the area on Easter Sunday with moisture moving north of it leading to another chance of a light shower mainly near and south of I-90 with north Iowa having the best chance to see any rain.

The front will stall out south of the area on Monday as a stronger storm develops in the central plains and moves east. The latest trends in data are shifting the storm further south which may clip north Iowa with rain. There is still the possibility of a northward shift and details will be ironed out as it gets closer and new data arrives.