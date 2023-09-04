Potential Drop in Air Quality Coming

After a cold front moves through our area late Tuesday, cooler air will sink to the surface. Along with it, haze will be able to reach the surface. The source of the smoke and haze is, once again, the ongoing Canadian wildfires. There is an Air Quality Alert in place in northwest Minnesota through Wednesday morning that could be expanded further southeast with northwesterly winds transporting the haze towards us.

It won’t be the worst air quality we have had all Summer. However, if it lasts, we could see some poor air quality at times on Wednesday and Thursday.