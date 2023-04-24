Possible soggy stretch of days ahead

The next couple of days will be perfect before the rain chances move back in for the end of the week. There are differences on how the rain opportunities unfold. We’ll have a pesky cutoff system lingering Wednesday into the weekend. Often times the data struggles to take hold of a cutoff low and can lead to discrepancies. For now, we’ll keep a daily chance for rain going, but we may need to introduce some adjustments.

For Tuesday and Wednesday, we’re pushing highs up into the middle 50s to about 60°. The latter of the two days gets the slight edge on warmth. Each morning, we’ll start a bit below freezing.