Plenty of Sunshine Going Forward

If you have been missing out on the sunshine, there is plenty to go around going forward. Saturday through next Wednesday all bring, at least, mostly sunny conditions to our area.

Clouds clear out overnight heading into Saturday morning. The clearing will allow for temperatures to drop into the mid to low-40s locally before we’re around 70°F Saturday afternoon. Highs only get warmer, with 80s in the forecast by the middle of next week.

Rain stays out of the forecast until late next week. Smoke looks to return to our skies in the beginning of next week, but is not expected to reach the surface like it did last time. Unless you have severe breathing issues, you likely won’t see any impacts.