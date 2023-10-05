Pleasant Thursday, raw and blustery Friday

Thursday will feel like your typical early October day, however an early season blast of chilly air will arrive on Friday as the week comes to end.

A cold front will slide through the area on Thursday leading to slightly cooler temperatures than Wednesday. Still though, it’ll shape up to be a fairly pleasant early October day with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s. Winds will pick up with gusts near 30 mph at times throughout the day.

A secondary cold front will arrive on Friday and that one means business. It’ll squeeze out some light showers beginning in the mid-to-late morning with scattered showers continuing throughout the day before ending by early evening. It’ll be a brisk day with wind gusts of 35-40 mph out of the northwest ushering in some chilly air as high temperatures only manage the upper 40s to lower 50s. Factor in the gusty winds and it’ll feel much colder with wind chills likely in the 30s and 40s throughout the day. Those attending Friday night football games will need to bundle up!

The cool air stays through the weekend with high temperatures in the 50s under a mix of sun and clouds. Night lows will be in the mid-to-upper 30s on Saturday and Sunday morning with the potential for some frost.

Temperatures will rebound into the 60s heading into next week.