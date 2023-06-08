Pleasant end to the week, changes this weekend

At least as far as the weather goes, low drama continues through Friday. Nighttime temperatures will be comfortably cool, afternoon highs seasonably warm, and winds light. The downside is the lack of rain for the majority of us this month, and we’ll at least see some shower activity this weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, the weather is going to have a much different look and feel to it this Saturday and Sunday. Yeah, I realize there are a lot of outdoor plans with grad parties and games, family gatherings and events, but I’m fairly sure we can muscle through. There will likely be showers and a few thunderstorms developing Saturday. Once again, some of us may be left out of the rain party, but there will be something to look at on the radar picture. A front will pass through Sunday, stirring up a strong wind for a good chunk of the day.