A pesky Great Lakes system that is stalled out over that locale will finally be moving east. This system has been responsible for the recent cooldown over our area and the stronger wind. As it exits, the temperatures will start to rebound as the kink in the jet stream lifts northwards across our area.

Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s starting Wednesday and lasting into next week. No major cooldowns are foreseen in the next two weeks.