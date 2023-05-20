Only The Beginning

If you’re too busy to get out and enjoy the sunshine, you will have plenty of opportunities throughout the next week!! High pressure remains prominent just to our south for the next few days, and the lack of cloud cover will allow temperatures to climb more and more each day until Tuesday.

A low pressure system tries to get closer to our area for the second half of the work week. This will bring some isolated rain chances Thursday through Saturday, but the low is most likely going to be too far away to bring any significant rain chances. As the low tracks farther away, temperatures warm back up again.

Tuesday is expected to be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid-70s and low-80s without any real moisture locally to work with, meaning humidity will not be an issue.