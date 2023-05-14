Only Current Rain Chance This Week

This upcoming week is trending much drier than where we have been over the past week or so. Although, there is one rain chance in the next week. Late Thursday and early Friday, we’re looking at a line of showers that is expected to move through. A cold front will be behind the line of rain, and temperatures are expected to drop ahead of the weekend.

It is too early to tell any rainfall totals from this line of storms, but less rain is expected than what we experienced this past weekend. Severe weather is not expected at this time.