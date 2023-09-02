Ongoing Heat through Labor Day Weekend

We’re not done with hot temperatures after Saturday; in fact, we’ll be even hotter both Sunday and Monday. Air temperatures will resemble what they were a couple weeks ago, although we don’t have nearly the humidity this time. As a result, the heat index will struggle to hit 100°F even with the record-setting heat.

Make sure to check to see what the guidelines are for burning. Conditions these next couple days will be ideal for fires to start and for wildfires to spread should they get started.

We finally get relief late Tuesday and early Wednesday when a cold front comes through.