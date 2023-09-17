One More Chilly Morning

Monday morning is the last time we will be in the upper-40s for a little bit. Winds shift out of the south during the day Monday, and we will be getting warmer air going forward. This will also allow temperatures to rise again, but we’re still going to be in the 70s throughout southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa. Warmer air will stick around for the next week or so, which will also greatly increase temperatures during the mornings too.

Fog should not be as much of an issue as we have seen at times this weekend, mainly Saturday morning.