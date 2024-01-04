Occasional, light snow this weekend; active, colder pattern ahead

For now, we keep the cloud cover and semi-seasonably cool air around through the weekend. In addition, a wave of low pressure over the Rocky Mountains will bring the chance of occasional, light snow starting Friday evening and lasting through Saturday night. There won’t be much snow to brag about through Sunday, only minor accumulations at best, but it will be just enough to make roads slick at times.

Temperatures have still been above average, although still well below record territory. Ice is starting to form again, and we’ll keep that cooler air around into next week. A more active weather pattern is going to kick into gear starting Monday to Tuesday, and it will bring increased opportunity for snow and, eventually, much colder air.

The Monday to Tuesday storm system looks to stay too far to our south to have a significant impact on us, although our chance of light snow Monday night through Tuesday morning looks decent. Perhaps enough to bring a light coating to an inch. While its impact on us won’t be much, those traveling through the Midwest on Monday and/or Tuesday need to keep a close eye on it. Especially southern Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, and far southern/southeast Wisconsin.