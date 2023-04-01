Nowhere Near as Bad as It Could’ve Been

We did get a few severe thunderstorm warnings in northern Iowa from 3-5 PM Friday afternoon. However, no tornado warnings were issued (let alone did any touch down). Several tornadoes have already been reported extending all the way down to Tennessee and Arkansas. As more takes place Friday night, expect more reports to come in.

Locally, we did get our fair share of hail reports. Most of them fell short of 1″, but the highest ones came around Mason City and Charles City and surrounding communities. Storms became too elevated once they moved into Minnesota, limiting impacts of the hail or any other mode for severe weather.