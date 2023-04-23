Northern Lights Visible Sunday Night

As clouds clear through the evening, it will become easier to see the Northern Lights very late Sunday and early Monday. The best time to view them will come well after sundown and into Monday morning. If you live north of the Minnesota/Iowa border, you will be able to see them much easier than those who live south of the border.

Make sure to bundle up a little if you’ll be outside longer than a few minutes. Temperatures will be dropping by the time they are most visible.